President condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep shock over the passing of the former President of the United States of America (USA), Jimmy Carter.

In his condolence message, the President extended heartfelt sympathies to the deceased President's family and the people of the USA.

He praised Jimmy Carter’s contributions to international peace and human rights, emphasizing that his legacy would be remembered.

The President also conveyed his condolences to Jimmy Carter’s family during this difficult time.