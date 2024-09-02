ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of mother-in-law of Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan.

Offering his heartfelt condolence to the governor, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.