President Condoles Death Of MNA Rana Ansar's Son
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of a young son of Member of National Assembly Rana Ansar in a road accident.
Condoling the sudden death of the parliamentarian's son, the president prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a President House press release.
