President condoles death of mother of Faisal Vawda, Umar Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited residence of Senator Faisal Vawda to express condolence over the death of his mother.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the elevated ranks of departed soul and for the courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The president also visited the residence of late actor and comedian Umar Sharif and condoled with his family.