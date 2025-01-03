Open Menu

President Condoles Death Of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday offered his heartfelt condolences to Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bokhari over the death of his wife.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow, the president conveyed his sympathies to Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and his family.

In a press statement, President Zardari prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

