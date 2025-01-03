President Condoles Death Of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday offered his heartfelt condolences to Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nayyar Hussain Bokhari over the death of his wife.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow, the president conveyed his sympathies to Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and his family.
In a press statement, President Zardari prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.
Recent Stories
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 10 kg drugs in five operations2 minutes ago
-
3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber2 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's wife2 minutes ago
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded52 minutes ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan2 hours ago
-
Six criminals held2 hours ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago
-
Sibi, surrounding areas rocked by 4.7 magnitude earthquake2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 5th January as Right to Self-Determination day3 hours ago
-
Heaviest snowfall lashes AJK's upper reaches12 hours ago
-
PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif13 hours ago