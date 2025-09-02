President Condoles Death Of Renowned Actor Anwar Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed condolence on the passing of renowned actor Anwar Ali, paying tribute to his contributions to the field of arts.
The president, in a statement, said that late Anwar Ali’s role in the fine arts would always be remembered.
He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
