ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In a press statement issued by the President House Press Wing, Asif Zardari extended his sympathies to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the bereaved family.

He prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.