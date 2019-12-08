(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief over the sad demise of the mother of Syed Sarmad Ali, secretary general of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In his condolence message, the President prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss, a press release said.

Sarmad's mother had passed away in Islamabad on Friday.