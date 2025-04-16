(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the father of Senator Palwasha Khan.

The president, in a statement, conveyed condolences and sympathies to the senator and her family in this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.