President condoles deaths in Gilgit coaster accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the plunging of a coaster into the river in Gilgit.

The president directed the authorities concerned to speed up the rescue operation and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, according to a President House press release.

"In this hour of grief, my sympathies are with the heirs of the deceased," the president said and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the loss.