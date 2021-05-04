UrduPoint.com
President Condoles Demise Of AJKHC's Justice Shiraz Kiyani

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

President condoles demise of AJKHC's Justice Shiraz Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani, Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court.

The president, in a condolence message, condoled and sympathized with the bereaved family.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Justice Shiraz Kiyani, a senior judge of AJK High Court, was suffering from illness.

