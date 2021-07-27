UrduPoint.com
President Condoles Demise Of Ajmal Jami's Father

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned anchorperson/journalist Ajmal Jami to express his condolences over the death of his father, Captain (R) Muhammad Irshad.

The President during the telephonic conversation with Ajmal Jami expressed his condolences and sympathized with the bereaved family.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and fortitude for the bereaved family.

