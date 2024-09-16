President Condoles Demise Of Balochistan Minister Sarfaraz Domki
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed grief over the death of Balochistan Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mir Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.
The president lauded the political services of late Mir Sarfaraz Domki and expressed his sympathies for the bereaved family, according to a President House press release.
He also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
