President condoles demise of hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of hockey Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.

In a message of condolence, he said Manzoor Hussain rendered invaluable services for Pakistan hockey and raised flag of the country in the field of sports.

The president also sympathized with the bereaved family of the hockey star and prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.