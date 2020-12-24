ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of the wife of renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas.

"My condolences to you [Mazhar Abbas] and your family. May her soul rest in peace and may Allah provide you the strength to bear this loss as the long association of a loving companion will be missed," the President said in a tweet posted on his social media account.