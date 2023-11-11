Open Menu

President Condoles Demise Of KP Chief Minister Azam Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

The president expressed his condolences to the family of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

In his condolence message, President Alvi prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and elevation of ranks in paradise.

The president said during his meetings with the late Azam Khan, he found him to be a thorough gentle man.

