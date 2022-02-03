President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi over the demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi over the demise of his father.

"I would like to condole the death of the father of my very dear friend Ali Haider Zaidi. Had known him for a few decades," the president wrote on Twitter.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul, and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.