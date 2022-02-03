UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Demise Of Minister Ali Zaidi's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM

President condoles demise of Minister Ali Zaidi's father

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi over the demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :

"I would like to condole the death of the father of my very dear friend Ali Haider Zaidi. Had known him for a few decades," the president wrote on Twitter.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul, and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

