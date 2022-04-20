UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Demise Of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of the Member National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

"A very decent knowledgeable colleague of mine.

We sat next to each other in NA 2013-18," the president wrote on Twitter.

The president also talked to late Iqbal Muhammad Ali's son to convey his feelings to the grieved family.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

