President condoles demise of National Party chief Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the passing away of National Party chief Mir Hasil Bizenjo, in Karachi.

Remembering him as a "sophisticated politician", the president said the political and national services of late Bizenjo would be remembered forever.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.