President Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Javed Shehzad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

President condoles demise of senior journalist Javed Shehzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Javed Shehzad.

The President paid tribute to Javed Shehzad, who was associated with Ausaf Group, for his journalistic services.

He sympathized with the family of the late journalist.

He prayed for Javed Shehzad and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

