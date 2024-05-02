Open Menu

President Condoles Demise Of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed condolences over demise of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the United Arab Emirates' Ruler in Al Ain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed condolences over demise of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the United Arab Emirates' Ruler in Al Ain.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of the Representative of the UAE's Ruler in Al Ain Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

I express my condolences to the UAE's leadership," the president said in a message issued by the President House.

He said Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan played important role in shaping the legacy of the UAE.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace for the departed soul.

