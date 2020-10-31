President condoles life loss in earthquake hitting Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the earthquake hitting Izmir city of Turkey.

"It is with great sadness that we receive news of earthquake that hit Izmir.

Excellency & brother (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) please convey sincere condolences from people of Pakistan to families of victims," the president wrote on Twitter.

He commiserated with all those who were affected and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

At least 24 people were killed and 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday. According to Turkish authorities, at least 743 were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.