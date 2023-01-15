UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Loss Of Life In Plane Crash In Nepal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences over the sad loss of precious lives in a plane crash in Pokhra, Nepal.

The President conveyed his prayers for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the strength and the courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

The President in his message said that "at this moment of most profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and grieving people of Nepal".

