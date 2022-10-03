President condoles loss of lives in Indonesia stampede

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a stampede at a football ground in Indonesia that killed almost 125 people and injured 323 others.

The president said that he was deeply saddened by the tragedy and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Indonesia.

He said that the people and the government of Pakistan shared the grief and sorrow of their Indonesian brethren in this difficult time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for granting forbearance and patience to the families of the victims, and for the rapid and complete recovery of the injured.