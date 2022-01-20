President condoles loss of lives in Lahore blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast in Lahore.

In a message of condolence, the President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.