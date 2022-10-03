President condoles loss of lives in traffic accident in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed grief at the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan.

At least eleven people died in the accident while 33 others were injured.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.