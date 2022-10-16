UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Loss Of Lives In Turkiye Coal Mine Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

President condoles loss of lives in Turkiye coal mine explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his sincere condolences and solidarity with the victims of a mine explosion in the northern state of Bartin in Turkiye, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of its people.

The president prayed that Allah Almighty may bless the departed souls with eternal heaven and bless the injured with quick and complete recovery.

He prayed for the success of the relief and rescue operation and said that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of need.

