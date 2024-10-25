President condoles martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in DI Khan terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in a terrorist attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan.

The president strongly condemned the terror attack and paid tribute to the FC personnel who embraced martyrdom, according to a President House press release.

Lauding the patriotism of the martyred soldiers, President Zardari conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise and for strength for their families to bear the loss.