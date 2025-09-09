Open Menu

President Condoles Martyrdom Of Major Adnan Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam, who embraced shahadat after succumbing to injuries sustained during a terrorist attack in Bannu a few days ago, while fighting against the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij.

The President lauded Major Adnan’s bravery and devotion, noting that he fulfilled his duty with exemplary courage and embraced martyrdom in the service of the nation, a Presidency's news release said.

He said that Pakistan will always remember and honour such heroes whose sacrifices strengthen the country’s resolve against terrorism.

President Zardari strongly condemned the cowardly acts of terrorism, reaffirming that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain and the fight against terrorism will continue until its complete eradication. He prayed for the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

