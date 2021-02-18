President condoles over death of Ali Sadpara, two other climbers

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed condolence over death of Ali Sadpara and other two climbers, who were declared dead, after they went missing on February 5, during their winter K2 expedition

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul of a "courageous" son of the soil who "battled nature with strength, fortitude and heroism.

" He also conveyed his condolences to the families of Iceland's John Snorri Sigur jnsson and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, and the citizens of their respective countries.

All three climbers were officially declared dead on Thursday in a press conference attended by the families of the climbers in Skardu. Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan and Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara, were also present there.

The three climbers were last seen on February 5 near the Bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to reach the summit of the Savage Mountain.