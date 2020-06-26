President Condoles Over Demise Of Ex-JI Chief Munawar Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan who breathed his last after protracted ailment.
According to a President House press release, the president sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.
He also prayed for strength to the late Syed Munawar's family to bear the loss with fortitude.