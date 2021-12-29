President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakistan" US Senator Harry Reid

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a long-time US Senator and former Democratic leader Harry Reid, who died at age of 82

"Would like to condole the death of Senator Harry Reid. He was a very good friend of Pakistan," the president said on Twitter.

He recalled that how eagerly the late Senator had arranged their meetings with the US Senators and Congressmen when he and Imran Khan had visited the US in 2012 trying to convince on a peaceful solution in Afghanistan.

"I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," according to a statement from his wife, Landra Reid issued Tuesday.

Reid rose from humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada, to become the most powerful politician in Nevada history, capping off his political career as the Democratic leader in the Senate, including eight years in the majority, according to CNN.