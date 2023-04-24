ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervaiz Khattak's wife.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

He condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.