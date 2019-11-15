President Condoles Over Destruction By Bulbul Cyclone In Bangladesh
President Dr Arif Alvi Friday conveyed condolences to the President of Bangladesh on the loss of lives, material damage and displacement of millions of the people, caused by the recent cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh
The president conveyed best wishes for the early rehabilitation of the affectedpeople and hoped that they would be able to resume their normal lives soon.