President Condoles Over Destruction By Floods, Dam Collapse In Libya

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

President condoles over destruction by floods, dam collapse in Libya

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed condolence over the massive destruction caused by the floods in Libya which also led a dam to collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed condolence over the massive destruction caused by the floods in Libya which also led a dam to collapse.

The president expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in the Libyan city of Derna and assured that Pakistan stood with the people and the State of Libya in that hour of calamity.

"The sympathies of the people and the Government of Pakistan go to the people of Libya in this difficult situation," the president said and urged the international community to extend humanitarian assistance to the country.

President Alvi conveyed condolence to the victims' families and prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved ones to bear the loss.

