UrduPoint.com

President Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Murree Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:50 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident in Murree.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident in Murree.

In his condolence message, the President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He expressed hope that the Murree administration would safely evacuate the people stranded in the resort town.

