President condoles over loss of lives in Murree incident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident in Murree.

In his condolence message, the President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He expressed hope that the Murree administration would safely evacuate the people stranded in the resort town.