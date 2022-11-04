(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed condolence over the death of Moazzam Nawaz, a political worker killed during an attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march in Wazirabad on Thursday.

"My all sympathies go with the bereaved family and the children of Moazzam Nawaz," the president said in a statement.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.