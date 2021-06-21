President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his grief over the sad demise of former senator and leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar

He, in a message, prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.