President Condoles Senator Kakar's Demise

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his grief over the sad demise of former senator and leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar.

He, in a message, prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

