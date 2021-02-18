UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Condoles Senator Mushahidullah's Death

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

President condoles Senator Mushahidullah's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Mushahidullah, who passed away after protracted illness the other day.

He prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family and for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 February 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

9 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

11 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.