ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Mushahidullah, who passed away after protracted illness the other day.

He prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family and for the departed soul to rest in peace.