KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Friday visited the residence of prominent industrialist late SM Muneer to condole his death with the family.

Talking to his sons and brothers, Dr Arif Alvi said SM Muneer was like his elder brother.

He offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.