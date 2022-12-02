UrduPoint.com

President Condoles SM Muneer's Death With Family

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 09:15 PM

President condoles SM Muneer's death with family

President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Friday visited the residence of prominent industrialist late SM Muneer to condole his death with the family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Friday visited the residence of prominent industrialist late SM Muneer to condole his death with the family.

Talking to his sons and brothers, Dr Arif Alvi said SM Muneer was like his elder brother.

He offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan to extend every possible support to Afgha ..

Pakistan to extend every possible support to Afghanistan in medical field: Patel ..

14 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Asks FSB to Boost Securit ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Asks FSB to Boost Security at Russian Missions Abroad

16 seconds ago
 Action urged against land encroachers

Action urged against land encroachers

18 seconds ago
 NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

2 minutes ago
 South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups ..

South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.