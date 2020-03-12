President condoles with Babar Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the residence of Dr Babar Awan and condoled with him over the death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the residence of Dr Babar Awan and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

The president prayed for the departed soul to rest eternal peace and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.