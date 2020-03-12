UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Condoles With Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

President condoles with Babar Awan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the residence of Dr Babar Awan and condoled with him over the death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the residence of Dr Babar Awan and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

The president prayed for the departed soul to rest eternal peace and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

Related Topics

Babar Awan Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 80 - Hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Cancels All Public Tours Due to Coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee takes up recovery cases, ..

3 minutes ago

NAB arrests Mir Shakilur Rehman

3 minutes ago

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan takes ..

8 minutes ago

US Pauses All International Exchange Programs Due ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.