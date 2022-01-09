President condoles with brother of Naveed Iqbal, ASI Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday telephoned and condoled with brother of Naveed Iqbal, ASI Islamabad Police who along with his family members lost lives in Murree.

The President expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the eight members of the family including children.

He said he shared grief of the heirs of the victim family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.