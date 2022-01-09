President condoles with Chairman Senate over death of his brother

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday telephoned Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and condoled with him over the death of his 19 year old younger brother who died in a car accident.

The President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.