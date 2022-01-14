UrduPoint.com

President Condoles With Chairman Senate Over Death Of Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

President condoles with Chairman Senate over death of brother

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday arrived at the residence of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fatiha over for the death of his brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday arrived at the residence of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fatiha over for the death of his brother.

The President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Family Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Seeks Trilateral Summit With Putin, Bide ..

Zelenskyy Seeks Trilateral Summit With Putin, Biden - Chief of Staff

1 minute ago
 Int'l level facilities to be provided in Ganga Ram ..

Int'l level facilities to be provided in Ganga Ram Mother & Child block: Dr Yasm ..

1 minute ago
 Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

1 minute ago
 Woman's body found from canal

Woman's body found from canal

1 minute ago
 Tunisians defy ban to protest against president

Tunisians defy ban to protest against president

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues 25,000 electricity meters for new con ..

FESCO issues 25,000 electricity meters for new connections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.