President condoles with Chairman Senate over death of brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday arrived at the residence of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fatiha over for the death of his brother.

The President prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.