President Condoles With Cheema Over His Mother's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

President condoles with Cheema over his mother's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday visited residence of Member National Assembly (MNA)Muhammad Akram Cheema, to express condolence over the sad demise of his mother.

Te president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over his mother's death.

According to a press release, the president also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

