President condoles with families of martyred personnel of Bannu terrorists' attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of the security personnel who embraced shahadat during Bannu terrorists' attack and expressed his condolences.

The president held separate conversations with the bereaved family members of Shaheed Subedar Major Khursheed Ahmed and Shaheed Sepoy Saeed Ahmed.

The president also expressed his condolence with the father of Naik Abid who embraced shahadat in a suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan on December 19, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

While expressing his sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for them to bear the losses with equanimity.

He also paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland.