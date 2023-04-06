President condoles with families of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed condolence with the family members of the troops who were martyred in a terrorist attack from across the border in Kech, Jalgai sector on April 1.

The president had telephonic interaction with the family members of martyrs Naek Sher Muhammad, Sepoy Irfanullah and Lance Naek Asghar Ali and offered condolence to them.

President Alvi also expressed sorrow with family members of Sepoy Irshadullah who embraced martyrdom in Mir Ali on March 31.

The whole Pakistani nation was proud of its martyrs, he said.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their country.

President Alvi offered sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty for courage to bear this irreparable loss.