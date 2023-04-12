President condoles with families of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday condoled with the family members of the soldiers recently martyred in terrorist attacks in various areas of the country.

The president contacted the family members of Naek Fazal Janan over phone, who embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan on April 8.

He also expressed condolence to the family members of Naek Nazeer Ullah Mehsood and Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul who were martyred in Khyber Barra on April 8.

President Alvi also telephoned brother of Sepoy Hamid Rasool who was martyred in South Waziristan on April 5.

The president paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in war against terrorism.

He said the whole nation was united to completely uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant of courage to bear this irreparable loss.

He also thanked their families on behalf of the nation.