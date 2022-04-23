President condoles with families of martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi in a telephonic call on Saturday expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs of attack in North Waziristan on April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi in a telephonic call on Saturday expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs of attack in North Waziristan on April 14.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and prayed Allah Almighty to grant them higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.

The President was talking to the families of Havaldar Tariq Yusuf, Sepoy Ejaz Hussain, Salman Waqas, Sepoy Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Jawwad and Arshad Ali.

The President also expressed condolences to the heirs of the martyrs of the attack in South Waziristan on April 12. He also condoled with the families of Major Shujaat Hussain and Sepoy Imran Khan.