President Condoles With Families Of MPA Shaukar Manzoor, Sindh Minister Ghulam Murtaza, PIA Plane Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

President condoles with families of MPA Shaukar Manzoor, Sindh Minister Ghulam Murtaza, PIA plane victims

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned son of MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema late and condoled with him over the death of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned son of MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema late and condoled with him over the death of his father.

The President also called brother of Sindh Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza and condoled with him over the death of his brother.

According to a statement of the President House, President Alvi also called the family of PIA plane crash victims Sayed Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Dilshad and Alweena Mustafa and prayed for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude

